Today In Metal History 🤘 May 2nd, 2022 🤘 SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, ENSLAVED, TOOL

May 2, 2022, 31 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities slayer foreigner killer dwarfs morbid angel slaughter enslaved

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 2nd, 2022 🤘 SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, ENSLAVED, TOOL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd  
LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950

Happy 58th  
Joe Comeau (OVERKILL, ANNIHILATOR, LIEGE LORD, DUSKMACHINE) - May 2, 1964!

Happy 57th  
Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st
MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are the Sick - May 2nd, 1991

Happy 27th  
SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil - May 2nd, 1995

Happy 16th  
ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006

TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006
SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006

Happy 14th  
TIAMAT's Amanethes - May 2nd, 2008

Happy 11th 
DAEDALUS' Motherland - May 2nd, 2011

Happy 8th  
EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014

STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014
XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014

Happy 4th
DEAD CROSS' Dead Cross - May 2nd, 2018



Featured Audio

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

DESTRUCTION – “Diabolical” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews