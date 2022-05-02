Today In Metal History 🤘 May 2nd, 2022 🤘 SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, ENSLAVED, TOOL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950

Happy 58th

Joe Comeau (OVERKILL, ANNIHILATOR, LIEGE LORD, DUSKMACHINE) - May 2, 1964!

Happy 57th

Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st

MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are the Sick - May 2nd, 1991



Happy 27th

SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil - May 2nd, 1995

Happy 16th

ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006



TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006

SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006

Happy 14th

TIAMAT's Amanethes - May 2nd, 2008

Happy 11th

DAEDALUS' Motherland - May 2nd, 2011

Happy 8th

EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014



STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014

KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014

ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014

XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014

Happy 4th

DEAD CROSS' Dead Cross - May 2nd, 2018