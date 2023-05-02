Today In Metal History 🤘 May 2nd, 2023 🤘 SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, ENSLAVED, TOOL
May 2, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950
Happy 59th
Joe Comeau (OVERKILL, ANNIHILATOR, LIEGE LORD, DUSKMACHINE) - May 2, 1964!
Happy 58th
Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 32nd
MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are the Sick - May 2nd, 1991
Happy 28th
SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil - May 2nd, 1995
Happy 17th
ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006
TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006
SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 15th
TIAMAT's Amanethes - May 2nd, 2008
Happy 12th
DAEDALUS' Motherland - May 2nd, 2011
Happy 9th
EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014
STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014
XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014
Happy 5th
DEAD CROSS' Dead Cross - May 2nd, 2018