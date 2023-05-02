Today In Metal History 🤘 May 2nd, 2023 🤘 SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, ENSLAVED, TOOL

May 2, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd  
LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950

Happy 59th  
Joe Comeau (OVERKILL, ANNIHILATOR, LIEGE LORD, DUSKMACHINE) - May 2, 1964!

Happy 58th  
Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 32nd
MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are the Sick - May 2nd, 1991

Happy 28th  
SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil - May 2nd, 1995

Happy 17th  
ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006

TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006
SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006

Happy 15th  
TIAMAT's Amanethes - May 2nd, 2008

Happy 12th 
DAEDALUS' Motherland - May 2nd, 2011

Happy 9th  
EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014

STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014
XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014

Happy 5th
DEAD CROSS' Dead Cross - May 2nd, 2018



Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

