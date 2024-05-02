Today In Metal History 🤘 May 2nd, 2024 🤘 SLAYER, FOREIGNER, KILLER DWARFS, MORBID ANGEL, ENSLAVED, TOOL
May 2, 2024, 24 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013 (aged 49)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) - May 2nd, 1950
Happy 60th
Joe Comeau (OVERKILL, ANNIHILATOR, LIEGE LORD, DUSKMACHINE) - May 2, 1964!
Happy 59th
Darrell "Dwarf" Millar (AUTOMAN.CA, KILLER DWARFS) - May 2nd, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
MORBID ANGEL’s Blessed Are the Sick - May 2nd, 1991
Happy 29th
SLAUGHTER’s Fear No Evil - May 2nd, 1995
Happy 18th
ENSLAVED’s Ruun - May 2nd, 2006
TOOL’s 10,000 Days - May 2nd, 2006
SILENT CIVILIAN - Rebirth Of The Temple - May 2nd, 2006
Happy 16th
TIAMAT's Amanethes - May 2nd, 2008
Happy 13th
DAEDALUS' Motherland - May 2nd, 2011
Happy 10th
EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma - May 2nd, 2014
STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis Days - May 2nd, 2014
KILLER BE KILLED’s Killer Be Killed - May 2nd, 2014
ELVENKING’s The Pagan Manifesto – May 2nd, 2014
XANDRIA’s Sacrificium – May 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th
DEAD CROSS' Dead Cross - May 2nd, 2018