Today In Metal History 🤘 November 22nd, 2023🤘FATES WARNING, STYX, ROWAN ROBERTSON, DOKKEN, PINK FLOYD, RUSH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Roderick "Rod" Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005 (aged 57)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 67th

Lawrence Gowan (STYX, GOWAN) - November 22nd, 1956

Happy 65th

Daryl Gray (HELIX) - November 22nd, 1958





Happy 63rd

Mick Cripps (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - November 22nd, 1960



Happy 62nd

Andy Coffey (THE QUEST) - November 22nd, 1961

Happy 61st

Jim Matheos (FATES WARNING, OSI) - November 22nd, 1962



Happy 58th

Ronny Munroe (born November 22, 1965)

Happy 56th

Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME, UNISONIC) - November 22nd, 1967

Happy 52nd

Rowan Robertson (DIO, DC4, BANG TANGO) November 22nd, 1971





Happy 40th

Corey Beaulieu (TRIVIUM) - November 22nd, 1983



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

MOTRHEADs Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers November 22nd, 1980

Happy 38th

DOKKENs Under Lock And Key November 22nd, 1985







Happy 35th

PINK FLOYDs Delicate Sound Of Thunder - November 22nd, 1988

Happy 29th

AEROSMITHs Box Of Fire - November 22nd, 1994

ZZ TOPs One Foot In The Blues - November 22nd, 1994





Happy 24th

SONATA ARCTICAs Ecliptica November 22nd, 1999

Happy 23rd

YNGWIE J. MALMSTEENs War To End All Wars November 22nd, 2000



Happy 19th

MARDUKs Plague Angel - November 22, 2004

Happy 18th

RUSHs R30: 30th Anniversary World Tour - November 22, 2005

Happy 13th

SODOM's In War And Pieces - November 22nd, 2010





Happy 12th

MOTRHEADS The W繹rld Is Ours Vol. 1: Everywhere Further Than Everyplace Else - November 22nd, 2011

VEKTORs Outer Isolation November 22nd, 2011

Happy 10th

ARTILLERYs Legions November 22nd, 2013

RHAPSODY OF FIREs Dark Wings Of Steel November 22nd, 2013

BETZEFERs The Devil Went Down To The Holy Land November 22nd, 2013

HELLs Curse And Chapter November 22nd, 2013

PRO-PAINs The Final Revolution November 22nd, 2013

Happy 9th

FENs Carrion Skies November 22nd, 2014

Happy 4th

AVATARIUM - The Fire I Long For - November 22nd, 2019

BLOOD INCANTATION - Hidden History of the Human Race - November 22nd, 2019

CHILD BITE - Blow Off the Omens - November 22nd, 2019

CRYSTAL VIPER - Tales of Fire and Ice - November 22nd, 2019

DOG FASHION DISCO - Tres Pendejos - November 22nd, 2019

HYPNO5E - A Distant (Dark) Source - November 22nd, 2019

LEAVES' EYES - Black Butterfy - November 22nd, 2019

LINDEMANN - F & M - November 22nd, 2019

MAGIC KINGDOM - MetAlmighty - November 22nd, 2019

SIGNUM REGIS - The Seal of a New World - November 22nd, 2019

SODOM - Out of the Frontline Trench - November 22nd, 2019

TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Ritual - November 22nd, 2019