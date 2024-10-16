Today In Metal History 🤘 October 16th, 2024🤘 POSSESSED, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, PRIMAL FEAR, GRAVE
October 16, 2024, 36 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 81st
Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943
Happy 71st
Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953
Happy 64th
Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960
Happy 62nd
Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962
Happy 61st
Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963
Happy 53rd
Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971
Happy 48th
Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Electric Ladyland - October 16, 1968
Happy 48th
THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976
Happy 41st
THIN LIZZY’s Life:Live - October 16th, 1983
Happy 39th
POSSESSED's Seven Churches - October 16th, 1985
Happy 27th
JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 16th, 1997
Happy 23rd
OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001
JOURNEY’s The Essential Journey - October 16, 2001
Happy 18th Birthday
TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles - October 16, 2006
STURMGEIST's Uber - October 16th, 2006
SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows - October 16th, 2006
Happy 17th Birthday
BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign - October 16th, 2007
DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) - October 16th, 2007
Happy 15th Birthday
BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots - October 16th, 2009
EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection - October 16th, 2009
WINGER's Karma - October 16th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday
DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III – October 16th, 2012
NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles – October 16th, 2012
YAKUZA’s Beyul – October 16th, 2012
Happy 11th
EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013
Happy 9th
KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014
Happy 9th Birthday
40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared – October 16th, 2015
BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows – October 16th, 2015
GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds – October 16th, 2015
SADIST’s Hyaena – October 16th, 2015
GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015
SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015
Happy 6th
TOURNIQUET’s Gazing At Medusa - October 16th, 2018
Happy 4th
BENEDICTION’s Scriptures - October 16th, 2020
SKALMOLD’s 10 Year Anniversary – Live in Reykjavík - October 16th, 2020
SONS OF OTIS’ Isolation - October 16th, 2020
SPIRIT ADRIFT’s Enlightened in Eternity - October 16th, 2020
TOMMY LEE’s Andro - October 16th, 2020