Today In Metal History 🤘 September 19th, 2021🤘 TRIUMPH, LITA FORD, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, OBITUARY, DOWN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th

Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966

Happy 63rd

LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958



Happy 75th Birthday

John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981



Happy 35th

MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986



Happy 33rd

ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988



BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988

KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988

Happy 32nd

OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990



Happy 26th

DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995



Happy 15th

NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 19th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday

DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence September 19th, 2007

LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand September 19th, 2007

MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow September 19th, 2007

SUFFOCATION's Suffocation September 19th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

WHITE WIZZARDs Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011

Happy 7th

THRESHOLDs For the Journey - September 19th, 2014

MR. BIGs 吋he Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014