Today In Metal History 🤘 September 19th, 2021🤘 TRIUMPH, LITA FORD, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX, OBITUARY, DOWN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 55th

Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966

Happy 63rd

LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958



Happy 75th Birthday

John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981



Happy 35th

MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986



Happy 33rd

ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988



BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988

KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988

Happy 32nd

OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990



Happy 26th

DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995



Happy 15th

NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 19th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday

DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence – September 19th, 2007

LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand – September 19th, 2007

MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow – September 19th, 2007

SUFFOCATION's Suffocation – September 19th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday

WHITE WIZZARD’s Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011

Happy 7th

THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014

MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014

