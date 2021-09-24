Today In Metal History 🤘 September 24th, 2021🤘 T.REX, RUSH, MEGADETH, PRONG, ARCH ENEMY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th

Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962

Happy 56th

Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965

Happy 51st

Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

T. REX’ Electric Warrior - September 24th, 1971



Happy 46th

RUSH’s Caress of Steel - September 24th, 1975



Happy 37th

THE HONEYDRIPPERS: Volume One - September 24th, 1984

Happy 28th

LED ZEPPELIN’s The Complete Studio Recordings - September 24th, 1993

Happy 31st

MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990



Happy 30th

NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991

PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991



Happy 25th

24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996

Happy 18th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S A Long Day's Night - September 24th, 2002

Happy 14th

DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007

DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007

ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007



Happy 12th

MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009

BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 11th

DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010



CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power - September 24th, 2010

EXCITER’s Death Machine - September 24th, 2010

REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity - September 24th, 2010

Happy 9th

STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012



SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton – September 24th, 2012

TO-MERA’s Exile – September 24th, 2012

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush – September 24th, 2012

Happy 8th

DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013



MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live (CD/DVD) – September 24th, 2013

METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013

RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013