Today In Metal History 🤘 September 24th, 2023🤘MEGADETH, RUSH, VOIVOD, PRONG, DIMMU BORGIR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005 (aged 45)



R.I.P. Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE): September 24th, 1961 - April 28th, 2023

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965

Happy 53rd
Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
T. REX’ Electric Warrior - September 24th, 1971

Happy 48th
RUSH’s Caress of Steel - September 24th, 1975

Happy 39th
THE HONEYDRIPPERS: Volume One - September 24th, 1984

Happy 30th
LED ZEPPELIN’s The Complete Studio Recordings - September 24th, 1993

Happy 33rd
MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990

Happy 32nd
NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991
PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991

Happy 27th
24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996

Happy 20th 
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S A Long Day's Night - September 24th, 2002

Happy 16th
DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007
DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007
ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007

Happy 14th
MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009
BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 13th
DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010

CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power - September 24th, 2010
EXCITER’s Death Machine - September 24th, 2010
REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity - September 24th, 2010

Happy 11th
STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012

SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton – September 24th, 2012
TO-MERA’s Exile – September 24th, 2012
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush – September 24th, 2012

Happy 10th
DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013

MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live – September 24th, 2013
METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013
RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013



