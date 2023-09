Today In Metal History 🤘 September 24th, 2023🤘MEGADETH, RUSH, VOIVOD, PRONG, DIMMU BORGIR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005 (aged 45)







R.I.P. Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE): September 24th, 1961 - April 28th, 2023

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965

Happy 53rd

Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

T. REX Electric Warrior - September 24th, 1971



Happy 48th

RUSHs Caress of Steel - September 24th, 1975



Happy 39th

THE HONEYDRIPPERS: Volume One - September 24th, 1984





Happy 30th

LED ZEPPELINs The Complete Studio Recordings - September 24th, 1993

Happy 33rd

MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990



Happy 32nd

NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991

PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991



Happy 27th

24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996

Happy 20th

BLUE YSTER CULTS A Long Day's Night - September 24th, 2002

Happy 16th

DOWNs DOWN III: Over The Under September 24th, 2007

DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007

ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007



Happy 14th

MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009

BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 13th

DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010



CIRCLE II CIRCLEs Consequence Of Power - September 24th, 2010

EXCITERs Death Machine - September 24th, 2010

REVOLUTION RENAISSANCEs Trinity - September 24th, 2010

Happy 11th

STEVE HARRIS British Lion September 24th, 2012



SYBREEDs God Is An Automaton September 24th, 2012

TO-MERAs Exile September 24th, 2012

TYGERS OF PAN TANGs Ambush September 24th, 2012

Happy 10th

DREAM THEATERs Dream Theater September 24th, 2013



MEGADETHs Countdown To Extinction: Live September 24th, 2013

METALLICAs Through The Never September 24th, 2013

RAs Critical Mass September 24th, 2013