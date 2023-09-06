Today In Metal History 🤘 September 6th, 2023🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, PINK FLOYD, ALICE IN CHAINS, OBITUARY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 80th 
ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943


 
Happy 62nd
Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961



Happy 57th
Timothy “Nibbs” Carter (SAXON) - September 6th, 1966

Happy 56th 
William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th 
JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974

Happy 29th 
BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994
OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994

Happy 24th 
TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 6th, 1999

Happy 19th
ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004

Happy 12th
SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011

Happy 19th 
AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004
Happy 10th 
ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013
KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013 
MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity – September 6th, 2013
DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013


Happy 4th 
SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019

Happy 3rd 
DISILLUSION’s The Liberation - September 6th, 2019
KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy - September 6th, 2019
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost - September 6th, 2019



Featured Audio

MARDUK – “Blood Of The Funeral” (Century Media)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

