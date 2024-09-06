Today In Metal History 🤘 September 6th, 2024🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, PINK FLOYD, ALICE IN CHAINS, OBITUARY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 81st 
ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943


 
Happy 63rd
Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961



Happy 58th
Timothy “Nibbs” Carter (SAXON) - September 6th, 1966

Happy 57th 
William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th 
JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974

Happy 30th 
BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994
OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994

Happy 25th 
SATYRICON’s Rebel Extravaganza, - September 6th, 1999
TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 6th, 1999



Happy 20th
ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004

Happy 13th
SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011

Happy 20th 
AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004
DARKTHRONE’s Sardonic Wrath - September 6th, 2004

 
Happy 11th 
ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013
KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013 
MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity – September 6th, 2013
DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013


Happy 5th 
SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019
DISILLUSION’s The Liberation - September 6th, 2019
KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy - September 6th, 2019
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost - September 6th, 2019


