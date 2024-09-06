Today In Metal History 🤘 September 6th, 2024🤘 JUDAS PRIEST, PINK FLOYD, ALICE IN CHAINS, OBITUARY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 81st

ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943







Happy 63rd

Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961







Happy 58th

Timothy “Nibbs” Carter (SAXON) - September 6th, 1966

Happy 57th

William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974





Happy 30th

BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994

OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994





Happy 25th

SATYRICON’s Rebel Extravaganza, - September 6th, 1999

TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 6th, 1999







Happy 20th

ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004



Happy 13th

SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011

Happy 20th

AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004

DARKTHRONE’s Sardonic Wrath - September 6th, 2004







Happy 11th

ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013

KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013

MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity – September 6th, 2013

DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013



Happy 5th

SONATA ARCTICA’s Talviyö – September 6th, 2019

DISILLUSION’s The Liberation - September 6th, 2019

KAYO DOT’s Blasphemy - September 6th, 2019

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS’ How It Feels To Be Lost - September 6th, 2019