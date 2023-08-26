TODD KERNS To Helm ROCK & TATS All-Star Band At Inked Out New Jersey; Special Appearances By FASTER PUSSYCAT, L.A. GUNS, SKID ROW Vocalists Confirmed

The 23rd Annual Inked Out NJ Tattoo Convention And Music Festival will take place September 15 - 17, 2023, at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Presented by renowned tattoo artist Mario Barth of Starlight Tattoo, and sponsored by Intenze Tattoo Ink and Stencil Stuff, this year’s event offers attendees an exceptional lineup of experiences. Fun for the entire family. Kid-friendly activities and live music all three days.

On Saturday, September 16th, experience the electric synergy of the Rock & Tats All-Star Band, featuring rock luminaries Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz (who both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, and Toque), as well as Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach). Joining this stellar lineup on stage will be Taime Downe of Faster Pussycat, Phil Lewis of L.A. Guns, and a special guest appearance by Sebastian Bach, the original voice of Skid Row. Eddie Trunk (SiriusXM DJ) will host this exceptional evening, promising an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

Get your tickets now at this location. For further details, visit InkedOutNJ.com. A video preview, as well as the official event poster, can be found below.