Guitar guru Tony MacAlpine (Planet X, Steve Vai) has released a new single and music video, "On Teegarden’s Star B". Watch the clip below. The track is featured on Tony's new album, Equilibrium, available now.

"On Teegarden’s Star B" lineup:

Tony Macalpine - Guitar

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums

Luis Kalil - Guitar

Adair Daufembach - Bass