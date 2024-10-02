TONY MACALPINE To Debut Art Collection Built From His Riffs; Video Trailer

Guitar legend Tony MacAlpine will unveil "The Illusionist", a mesmerizing release of artwork made from a performance on the fretboard. Designed to showcase another dimension of time, space, and musicianship.

“The Illusionist" release will be unveiled on October 30. For more information join the interest page to get exclusive information on the release and access to see the collection before the public.

A quick look at the creation session is available below.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (Black Sabbath), Rick Allen (Def Leppard) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there's kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.

SceneFour has released more than 60 collections and is most notable for the conceptual and release of "rhythm-on-canvas" artwork, a process where drummers create abstract work with SceneFour based upon their movement behind the drum kit.

SceneFour has expanded the rhythm-on-canvas format to include legendary guitarists. Utilizing a customize glove, SceneFour collaborates with the guitarist to craft visual artwork through the musician's movement on the fretboard. To date, collaborations with Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malmsteen, Page Hamilton (Helmet), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne), Steve Lukather (Toto), Steve Morse (Deep Purple) and Frank Gambale have been unveiled.

SceneFour collections are regularly exhibited in galleries throughout the United States, and have been showcased in international museums. As of 2024, there are seven coffee table books chronicling collections released with SceneFour.