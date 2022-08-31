TORN WITHIN Feat. Former SUICIDE SILENCE Members Release "Crypsis" Single And Visualizer

Former Suicide Silence guitarist Rick Ash and drummer Josh Goddard are releaseing new music for the first time since writing Suicide Silence's "Bludgeoned To Death", and their self-titled 2005 EP.

Released under the name Torn Within, "Crypsis" is the second single from their debut album, scheduled for release this winter. "Crypsis" is available now on all streaming platforms, and for download at Bandcamp.

Torn Within originated in 2003. Hailing from the Inland Empire in Southern California, the group was formed by guitarist Rick Ash and vocalist/guitarist Justin Smith. Still fronted by Smith, now a Marine Corps drill instructor, the band is recording its full-length album remotely, with members in Arizona, California, and Colorado.