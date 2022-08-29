TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Announce 2022 Winter Tour: "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO & More"

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), today announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO & More”. After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation. This year’s tour kicks off on Wednesday, November 16 with performances in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and will conclude after 101 shows on Friday, December 30 (see full itinerary below).

Pre-sales for TSO fan club members will be held on Thursday, September 8 at 10 AM, local time and Friday, September 9 at 10 AM, local time. The public on sale is set to begin on Friday, September 16 at 10 AM, local time. Beginning with the public on sale, special $29* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

Keeping with the O'Neill's vision (Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi), TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, thankfully, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group. Desi O’Neill said, “we want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.”

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day." 2022’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and many more.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again.”

For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit trans-siberian.com.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center (Matinee & Evening)

16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America Center (Evening)

17 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena (Evening)

18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Evening)

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Matinee & Evening)

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank (Matinee & Evening)

20 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena (Matinee & Evening)

20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre (Matinee & Evening)

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena (Matinee & Evening)

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (Matinee & Evening)

25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Evening)

25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena (Matinee & Evening)

26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee & Evening)

26 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (Matinee & Evening)

27 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena (Evening)

27 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (Matinee & Evening)

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (Evening)

30 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena (Evening)

December

1 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center (Evening)

1 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena (Evening)

2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Matinee & Evening)

2 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center (Matinee & Evening)

3 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena (Matinee & Evening)

3 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center (Matinee & Evening)

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (Matinee & Evening)

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Matinee & Evening)

7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (Evening)

7 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena (Evening)

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center (Evening)

8 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena (Evening)

9 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (Evening)

9 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Matinee & Evening)

10 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (Matinee & Evening)

10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (Matinee & Evening)

11 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

11 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena (Matinee & Evening)

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (Evening)

14 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena (Evening)

15 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC (Evening)

15 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena (Evening)

16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Evening)

16 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center (Matinee & Evening)

17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center (Matinee & Evening)

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (Matinee & Evening)

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Matinee & Evening)

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (Matinee & Evening)

21 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena (Matinee & Evening)

21 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center (Matinee & Evening)

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Matinee & Evening)

22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center (Matinee & Evening)

23 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (Matinee & Evening)

23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide (Matinee & Evening)

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center (Matinee & Evening)

26 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena (Matinee & Evening)

27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Matinee & Evening)

28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Matinee & Evening)

29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Matinee & Evening)

29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Matinee & Evening)

30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center (Matinee & Evening)

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to approximately 18 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs. Year-after-year TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts. Recently, Pollstar published its compiled touring charts for the past 40 years. TSO ranked #11 in Tickets Sold and #21 in Top Box Office Grosses. In June, Billboard placed TSO at #9 on its Mid-Year Boxscore Report, based on concerts from November 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. Previously, TSO placed #31 on Billboard’s “Top Touring Artists of the Decade (2010s).” Additionally, at the close of the aughts, the group was ranked at #20 on Pollstar’s “Top Tour(s) of the Decade” and #25 on Billboard’s “Top Touring Artists of the Decade.”

(Photo - Bob Carey, 2021)