TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Vocalist ANDREW ROSS Guests On New Couch Riffs Episode; Video

Vocalist Andrew Ross (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Squadron) guests on the latest episode of the Couch Riffs podcast. Watch below.

Host Mike Squires states: "It was my pleasure to host Andrew Ross on this episode of Couch Riffs. Andrew is a musical theater major and has sang with a multitude of productions including Trans-Siberian Orchestra since 2007. He has an incredible voice and can count multi-instrumentalist as an additional talent. I can't wait until COVID is a thing of the past and I can go see him in action. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did!"