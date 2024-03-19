TRIUMPH's MIKE LEVINE Looks Back On Heavy Metal Holocaust 1981 - "PHIL TAYLOR Of MOTÖRHEAD Introduced Us, Which Was Great, But He Was So Drunk We Carried Him On Stage"; Audio

Triumph bassist, Mike Levine, is a featured guest on the latest episode of The Classic Rock Podcast. He talks about how the band came into being, getting Rik Emmett on board ("I was flabbergasted watching him live."), and getting their big live break when Sammy Hagar pulled out of a show and Triumph stepped in.

He also discusses fine tuning the Triumph live show, testing pyro in their garage, and the time The Jacksons showed up at their gig to check out their live show and how they were so impressed they took Triumph's live lighting director on their Victory Tour.

Levine also reflects on Triumph's appearance at 1981's Heavy Metal Holocaust festival in Stoke-on-Trent, England, featuring headliners Motörhead and Ozzy Osbourne. Says Mike, "Phil Taylor of Motörhead introduced us, which was great, but he was so drunk we carried him on stage."

Listen to The Classic Rock Podcast here.

Triumph recently shared the video below, stating: "A little walk down memory lane - did you know how Gil & Mike originally became friends? This clip was taken from the official 2022 Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine documentary. Have you seen the documentary? Let us know in the comments below!"