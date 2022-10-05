TURMION KÄTILÖT To Release Omen X Album In January; "Isä Meidän" Music Video Posted

Finnish disco metal powerhouse, Turmion Kätilöt, have announced their tenth studio album, Omen X, for release on January 13 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-order Omen X on various formats here.

To mark the announcement the band have released the video for the album's first single, the thumping industrial metal anthem, "Isä Meidän". Watch the video below, and stream Isä Meidän" on all platforms here.

In regards to the new single, the band comments: "The body of the song was born in one night. You could feel the danger in the song, and dangerous it became. The tunes followed each other until I noticed that five hours had passed after the last chord died. The song became a pleasant stimulus for my brain. It goes from black metal moods to brisk metal rave hypnosis, without forgetting the delicate middle parts and a big chorus. With the right equipment, the pace can be deadly." - MC Raaka Pee

"I don't really know what I would embellish, or even explain about Isä Meidän. I wrote straight and direct words that hardly left any questions. I didn't want to beat around the bushes. We are all someone's children. But too often somewhere in life, something in us grows crooked. Rauli and his team summed all this up really wonderfully in the video." - Shag-U

Turmion Kätilöt is:

Mc Raaka Pee – Vocals

Shag-U – Vocals

Bobby Undertaker – guitars

Master Bates – bass guitar

Run-Q - synthesizers & keyboards

Dq – drums