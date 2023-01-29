TWISTED SISTER Bassist MARK MENDOZA - "We Never Broke Up; We Just Stopped Playing"

For The Metal Voice, Neil Turbin spoke to Twisted Sister bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza at The Metal Hall Of Fame, which took place on January 26th at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills.

On Twisted Sister's ongoing hiatus

Mendoza: "We got inducted to the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame and we made an appearance here and played three songs. We got back together again, of course, we played New York Steel in 2001 for 9/11. In 2003, the offers were so good that we got back together. We didn't tour so much but we did one-offs, the big festivals all around the world, and we did it for, what, about 14 years 15 years. Everybody decided they want to do other things and so we never broke up, we just stopped playing."

On January 26th, Twisted Sister were inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala, at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA.

The surviving members of Twisted Sister - Dee Snider (vocals), Jay Jay French (guitar), Eddie Ojeda (guitar) and Mark Mendoza (bass) - performed together for the first time since 2016 at the event. The band performed "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll", "Under The Blade" and "We're Not Gonna Take It". On drums was Mike Portnoy.

