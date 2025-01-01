UFO - Learn MICHAEL SCHENKER’s Improv-Shred On "Only You Can Rock Me" (Video)

Premier Guitar has shared the video below along with the following introduction:

"This episode has three main ingredients: Shifty, Schenker, and shredding. What more do you need?

Michael Schenker was just 11 when he played his first gig with The Scorpions, and recorded on their debut LP, Lonesome Crow, when he was 16. He’s been playing a Gibson Flying V since those early days, so it's only natural that both he and Shifty bust out the Vs for this occasion.

While gigging with Scorpions in Germany, Schenker met and was poached by British rockers UFO, with whom he recorded five studio records and one live release. On 1978’s Obsession, his last studio full-length with the band, Schenker cut the solo on 'Only You Can Rock Me', which Shifty thinks carries some of the greatest rock guitar tone of all time. Schenker details his approach to his other solos, but note-for-note recall isn’t always in the cards—he plays from a place of deep expression, which he says makes it difficult to replicate his leads.

Tune in to learn how the Flying V impacted Schenker’s vibrato, the German parallel to Page, Beck, and Clapton, and the twists and turns of his career from Scorpions, UFO, and MSG to brushes with the Rolling Stones."

Michael Schenker is not only celebrating the 50th anniversary of his time with UFO with new editions of the best UFO songs of that time period (My Years With UFO is out worldwide via earMUSIC), but will also be embarking on a major European tour with his backing band in 2025.

Five new dates in Germany, Austria, France and Italy have been added to the "My Years With UFO" European tour. The updated itinerary can be found below.

Michael Schenker "My Years With UFO" Tour 2025:

April

9 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Poppodium Boerderij

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

11 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

12 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Stadtgarten

14 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus Jena (NEW DATE)

16 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat

17 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City (NEW DATE)

19 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

21 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum Club

22 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

24 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum (NEW DATE)

25 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

26 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

27 - Herford, Germany - Kulturwerk

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

30 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

May

1 - Milan, Italy -Alcatraz (NEW DATE)

2 - Mozac, France - L'Arlequin (NEW DATE)

Further dates will be announced soon.

Schenker's new album, My Years With UFO, is a tribute to the golden years that saw British hard rock band UFO rise from an underground phenomenon to rock legends. Produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss, the new album marks the 50th anniversary of Schenker's era with UFO, spanning from 1972 to 1978. The "German Wunderkind" was asked to join UFO at just 17 years old. Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO's most loved tracks, including "Doctor Doctor," "Rock Bottom," "Lights Out," "Love To Love" and many more.

Although Michael Schenker's era with UFO spanned only six years, his influence as a young songwriter and exceptional guitarist had already left a lasting mark on rock. During these meteoric years, the UFO albums Phenomenon, Force It, No Heavy Petting, Lights Out, Obsession, and the seminal live album Strangers In The Night were recorded, each contributing significantly to the genre. Strangers In The Night particularly stands out as one of the most influential live rock albums of all time and is still regarded as a cornerstone in any rock enthusiast's collection.

In this celebratory album, Michael Schenker presents 11 of UFO's greatest hits from this magical era with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Schenker on this journey are Derek Sherinian on keys' Brian Tichy on drums' and Barry Sparks on bass.

The stellar roster of guest artists includes Axl Rose, Slash, Kai Hansen, Roger Glover, Joey Tempest, Biff Byford, Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum, Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Adrian Vandenberg, Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy, and Erik Grönwall.

This new album is the introduction to an upcoming trilogy, as Michael Schenker has signed an exclusive three-album deal with earMUSIC, with additional albums to follow in 2025 and 2026.

Order My Years With UFO here.

Tracklisting:

"Natural Thing" (Feat. Dee Snider + Joel Hoekstra)

"Only You Can Rock Me" (Feat. Joey Tempest + Roger Glover)

"Doctor Doctor" (Feat. Joe Lynn Turner + Carmine Appice)

"Mother Mary" (Feat. Slash + Erik Grönwall)

"This Kids" (Feat. Biff Byford)

"Love to Love" (Feat. Axl Rose)

"Lights Out" (Feat. Jeff Scott Soto + John Norum)

"Rock Bottom" (Feat. Kai Hansen)

"Too Hot Too Handle" (Feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, + Carmen Appice)

"Let It Roll" (Feat. Michael Voss)

"Shoot Shoot" (Feat. Stephen Pearcy)

"Love to Love" (Feat. Axl Rose):

"Only You Can Rock Me" visualizer:

"Rock Bottom":

"Mother Mary" visualizer:

(Photo - Tallee Savage)