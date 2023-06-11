UK Thrashers CHUPACABRA Announce Debut EP, SLAYER Audiobook/Podcast Collaboration

Relentlessly pummeling and delivering old-school thrash vibes with modern production values, UK thrashers Chupacabra are primed to release their debut EP, Fortified With Ashes, on August 4.

Check out a lyric video for opening track "Burn The Clowns":

Fortified With Ashes artwork and tracklisting:

"Burn The Clowns"

"F.T.T.D."

"Fortified With Ashes"

And that's not all! Chupacabra is providing all the music for the new audiobook edition of DX Ferris' best-selling Slayer biography, Slayer 66 & 2/3: A Metal Band Biography, Postmortem Remastered Edition, as well as the accompanying podcast, Talkin' Slayer: A Metal Podcast and Half-@ssed Audiobook.

Chupacabra is the new project from three battle-scarred members of Bristol's flourishing metal scene. Nige Savage (all instruments except lead guitar) and Heather Taylor (vocals) are former members of well-known local band Wytch; Heather was also the lead singer for acclaimed Bristol band Cybervoid. Alex Brent, formerly of Captive, rounds out the recording line-up on lead guitar.

Chupacabra bring the full-frontal, in-your-face force of relentless thrashing riffage as a platform for soaring, aggressive vocals that explore issues of toxic relationships, female empowerment, social injustice and the laid-bare rage of one disaffected member of a broken society. Heather Taylor reveals layers of herself threaded through the songs on a journey of venting unbound rage, breaking conditioned compliance and growing a new authentic skin.

(Photo by Serena Hill)