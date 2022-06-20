Update: Standard Edition Of JON LORD: A Visual Biography Available In September

Wymer Publishing will release Jerry Bloom's Jon Lord: A Visual Biography on September 23. You can pre-order the book here.

Jon Lord will forever be immortalized as a musical pioneer. His attitude towards his art form, “It’s all music” ensured that he embraced his joint passions for rock ‘n’ roll and orchestral music, along with other genres, throughout his career.

Having initially found his feet in sixties r‘n’b group The Artwoods, the formation of Deep Purple with co-conspirator Ritchie Blackmore escalated Jon to huge success with one of the biggest bands of the seventies, and again in the mid-eighties when the band reformed. In between, several years spent in Whitesnake added to his portfolio.

Outside of his commitment in both these rock bands, Lord produced many albums under his own name, fusing his various musical interests, producing some sublime work in the process. Eventually deciding that his desire as a composer required more time and commitment than his day job with Deep Purple would afford, he eventually left the band he had helped to create, in 2002.

For the next decade, Jon engrossed himself in his composing, producing monumental works such as Durham Concerto that became a firm favourite on Classic FM radio, and Boom Of The Tingling Strings, a four movement piano concerto.

All aspects of Jon’s long and illustrious career are plotted throughout this book, accompanied by numerous photos, many previously unpublished that help to emphasise the incredibly colourful career of this extraordinarily talented musician.



Wymer Publishing will also release a Collector's Edition of Jon Lord: A Visual Biography on September 23. This edition is strictly limited to 250 copies.

All 250 copies will include an A4, 16 page transcript of an interview conducted by the Author with Jon in in November 2007, a set of four A4 prints, and you will also get your name in the book on a dedicated fan page.

To pre-order, head here.