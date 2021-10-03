VADER To Release Blitzkrieg In Texas: Live 2005, Later This Month

Polish death metal legends Vader have announced the release of Blitzkrieg In Texas: Live 2005, coming out on October 21st, available for pre-order now at the band's official store.

Blitzkrieg In Texas: Live 2005 will be available as a Digipack CD, strictly limited to 500 pieces. The Vinyl will be out in February 2022 (more details soon). Furthermore, there will be three color versions, each limited to 100 pieces. And, a Cassette, limited to 100 pieces, should be available at the end of October.

The band stated: “Vader maniax! Good news for all of you today. Following the idea of releasing Vader live recordings from the past, we proudly announce Blitzkrieg In Texas: Live 2005. In cooperation with our official store, we try to give you something more than all those non-official bootlegs. A pearl for the collectors and nice documentary for the fans.”

Vocalist / guitarist Piotr 'Peter' Wiwczarek adds: “As a fan, I always loved to listen to live recordings from the past; and I am a crazy collector of bootlegs. Even if the sound was sometimes really bad, there is no other records with so honest and real atmosphere of metal show. It was and it is to me best metal documentary ever!

The show in San Antonio in Texas back in 2005 was part of our Blitzkrieg 3 USA tour. We were sharing stages with our friends from Decapitated, Dew-Sentenced and Abigail Williams. Daray joined the band on drums a while before and we were right after recordings of the EP, The Art Of War, which was out soon after the tour. That was when all fans in USA could hear new Vader songs for the first time. And we still had some of The Beast songs on the setlist as well. After really hard times, Vader started to rise up out of the deep.”

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Lead Us!"

"Sothis"

"The One Made Of Dreams"

"Xeper"

"The Crucified Ones"

"Silent Empire"

"Blood Of Kingu"

"Out Of The Deep"

"Dark Transmission"

"The Epitaph" (cut)

"Raining Blood"



