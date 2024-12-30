VAN HALEN, KISS, PINK FLOYD And More - MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist JOHN 5 Reveals His Favourite Albums Of All Time; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, guitar guru John 5 (Mötley Crüe) talks about the albums that played the biggest role throughout his life, and tells Eric Young the stories of why they were so important to him in his personal life and career.

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds for "Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

Tickets are on sale now. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here. Watch a video trailer below: