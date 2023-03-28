VAN HALEN – Up-Scaled Version Of 1993 “Dreams” Music Video Released

An up-scaled version of the 1993 music video for "Dreams" from Van Halen has been uploaded by the official Sammy Hagar YouTube channel. “Dreams” is a featured track on the band’s 1986 album 5150 and reached #22 on the Billboard charts.

This special version of Van Halen's "Dreams" was filmed in March 1993 at the famed Whisky A Go Go to celebrate their 15-year anniversary. It followed on the heels of the February 1993 release of their first live album Live: Right Here, Right Now. They hadn't played the Whisky since 1978.

"When you been around as long as I have, there's some kind of anniversary/celebration every other day haha. I can't believe it's been 37 years since 5150. Playin’ the Whisky was right up there with Dallas Alley as one of the craziest things we ever did. What a great band. #Dreams" – Sammy

This version has been up-scaled to 1920x1440 from its original 640x480 resolution.

Live: Right Here, Right Now has been remastered and will be re-released for the first time in a limited edition red vinyl edition on April 22, 2023. This version also feature three additional tracks: "The Dream Is Over” and “Eagles Fly” from the companion DVD release that were not released on the original 2CD set and “Mine All Mine” from the Live: Jump EP from 1993.