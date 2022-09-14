VEKTOR Signs Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records; New Album Due In 2023

Phoenix, Arizona-based technical thrash metal masters, Vektor, have signed a worldwide contract with Century Media Records and are currently working on their upcoming, fourth studio album, to be released in 2023.

Vektor guitarist and vocalist David DiSanto checked in with the following comment: "We are extremely pleased to announce that Vektor has signed with Century Media Records! They have long been on our radar, and we couldn't be happier for this new partnership. Recording of our fourth studio album has commenced and we have set the bar very high for ourselves once again. We are eager to begin the next phase of our global takeover with such a legendary record label. On the heels of this amazing news, we cannot wait to begin our European tour this fall after a nearly six-year hiatus. See you out there, Vektonauts!"

Philipp Schulte, Vice President Century Media Records, commented as follows: "We are excited to announce our cooperation with Vektor. Vektor seamlessly merge outstanding songwriting and technical finesse into something truly standard setting for modern metal. In the spirit of their quantum-leap vision for themselves, new music awaits. Let the countdown begin!"

Next up, Vektor will be touring all across Europe together with labelmates Cryptosis, Comaniac and Algebra in October as well as an additional run dates with Cryptosis across the UK, Ireland, Greece and Turkey (No Cryptosis!) in November.

Vektor lineup:

Stephen Coon - Bass

Mike Ohlson - Drums

Erik Nelson - Guitars

David DiSanto - Guitars & Vocals

(Photo - Dakota Jeane DiSanto)