Video Games Based On Famous Cartoons

It is always funnier to play games with a familiar universe and favorite characters. Video games based on cartoons give players the possibility to immerse into the created world and enjoy thrilling adventures.

List of top video games based on popular cartoons:

· Shrek 2: The Game

· Anastasia: Adventures with Pooka and Bartok

· South Park: The Stick of Truth

· The Simpsons Game

Shrek 2: The Game

The arcade of the game is made on Unreal Engine 2, so this game will not be able to surprise gamers with graphics or gameplay. However, this is not why players choose Shrek 2. The game attracts users because it can fully immerse you in a great story with exciting adventures. Moreover, the game is quite easy to play, so it is perfect for a chill evening.

The main task of the characters is to pass uncomplicated levels and destroy enemies, collecting coins and various items.

Anastasia: Adventures with Pooka and Bartok

The Anastasia cartoon has always been different from other stories about princesses with an unusual twisted plot and a creepy atmosphere. The game based on the cartoon adopted precisely these qualities.

The game is built in the form of a quest with puzzles. So, you need to complete various tasks and search for items on the screen.

South Park: The Stick of Truth

In 2014, all fans of the South Park cartoon black humor were pleased with the full-scale game release. It is one of the best examples of the qualitative transfer of the idea and spirit of the cartoon to the virtual gaming world.

The familiar atmosphere was influenced by the fact that the creators of the original animated series, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, worked on the title.

In 2017, the game sequel was released. The second part is considered less bright and exciting but is still worthy of the attention of cartoon fans.

The game combat system is turn-based; there are elements of collecting and random events in the spirit of classic JRPGs.

The Simpsons Game

There have been many video games based on The Simpsons. Still, with regular consistency, new platformers, runners, puzzles and other titles that are not demanding in development appear based on the series. One of the central games in this franchise is The Simpsons Game — it did not come out on the PC, but it is the best version of all other titles.

The Simpsons Game is divided into 16 episodes. Each of them is trying to parody some existing game or a bright event in the entertainment industry. For example, there is a great reference to Grand Theft Scratchy.