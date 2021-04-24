Viral Shred Guitar Virtuoso BERNTH Plays Through Niccolò Paganini's “Caprice No. 24”

After taking over Instagram and YouTube with his insane guitar skills, reaching millions of viewers and over 280,000 subscribers in just one year, Bernth has officially released a studio version of Paganini’s “Caprice No. 24” as the first single from his upcoming album, Elevation, available May 14.

Bernth’s new adaption of Paganini's final “Caprice” (widely considered to be one of the most difficult pieces ever written for solo violin) showcases all of his signature breathtaking guitar techniques and a stunning light show. “This is the only song on the album I did not write myself, but there might be the strongest personal connection and story behind it,” says Bernth. "I wanted to play this piece since my teenage years when I first picked up a guitar. I was fascinated with all the techniques and melodies but couldn't make it past the first measures! I brought this piece to many guitar teachers in my early years and they all couldn't really help me... that's when I realized that I had to do this on my own. I promised myself that someday, I would be able to write a full arrangement and a killer metal guitar version of ‘Caprice No. 24’ by Niccolò Paganini!"

After becoming a double honor student of the acclaimed Vienna Music Institute, gathering experience on tour and in the studio working for highly praised multi-platinum productions and exploring the limits of the guitar through his weekly shred videos over the last years, Bernth is finally ready to cross this achievement off his bucket list.

Guitar enthusiasts can download the tabs and guitar pro files for this Paganini arrangement on Bernth’s Patreon page (along with 160+ guitar technique and theory lessons).

Elevation, the first instrumental album full of Bernth's signature high-adrenaline shredding, took years to finish and embodies the absolute dedication and perfectionism his viewership is already accustomed to.

“I couldn't be happier with these new songs and the album in general,” Bernth says. “My biggest goal was writing fresh, challenging instrumental music that is also easy and entertaining to listen to. All songs were insanely challenging to record but emotion, feeling and melody always had priority. You can find odd meters, exotic scales, unique guitar techniques, the weirdest effect, and many more details all over the album – but always in a way that serves the songs and the emotions they are supposed to portray.”

Tracklisting:

"The Kindling"

"Caprice No. 24" (Paganini)

"Seance"

"Dopamine"

"Orbitoclast"

"Monolith"

"Hourglass"

"Yug-Sothoth"

"When It Rains, It Pours"

Pre-orders are available now at this location.

Before focusing on his YouTube and Instagram presence, Bernth mainly worked with the Austrian pop / rock act Seiler und Speer, playing on multiple gold and platinum-certified albums and singles in his home country of Austria. His roots lie in the extreme metal genre, where he started his career as a session / live guitar player for the Austrian band Belphegor in 2010. He also wrote David Hasselhoff's debut metal song “Through The Night” with his electronic metal project CueStack. Aside from his work on stage and in the studio, he is a double honor student of the Vienna Music Institute, where he studied jazz guitar and instrumental pedagogics. Bernth has taught over 10,000 students in the last two years with his online courses, “10 Steps to Modern Shredding” and “Sweep Picking Masterclass”. For further details, visit bernth.at.