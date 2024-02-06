Vocalist GABBI GUNN Teams Up With RUDY SARZO, KEN MARY, SCOTT VAN ZEN And GARY SCHUTT For Cover Of WHITESNAKE Classic "Slow An' Easy" (Video)

In the clip below, courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Music Academy, vocalist Gabbi Gun teams up with powerhouse musicians Rudy Sarzo, Scott Van Zen, Ken Mary, and Gary Schutt for a cover of the Whitesnake classic, "Slow An' Easy".

Released in 1984, "Slow An' Easy" was co-written by David Coverdale and Micky Moody, who were the only two original band members remaining in Whitesnake. Moody left the band shortly after the release of the album, which finally gave the group a commercial breakthrough in the US.

Check out Gabbi's previous cover of Whitesnake's "Still Of The Night" below.