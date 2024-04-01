Wanna Join STEEL PANTHER?! - Band Launches "1987ME" Interactive Page

California's Steel Panther has launching their 1987ME page.

Says the band, "Ever wake up from a dream where you found yourself as the fifth member of Steel Panther? Well, we've got good news. Here's your chance to make it REAL through the power of heavy metal AI - Introducing 1987Me!"

In regards to how it works, the band adds:, "All you have to do is visit the link below and upload your photo to unleash the most bitchin' version of you that you've ever seen! You can even put that shit on a shirt, if you want!! Share your photos and tag @steelpanther along with #1987Me. Hope you have as much fun with it as we did."

The page uses AI tech and puts you in the band and dresses you up like them from various photos used through the years. The individual shots rotate and you can do it multiple times and get different results. There is one group photo that adds you to the band and then separate individual poses.

Visit the 1987ME page here.

Steel Panther recently announced additional dates for their On The Prowl World Tour 2024.

The band comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass) will kick off the tour on April 18 in Omaha, NE and run through May 18 where it wraps up in San Antonio, TX. The 21-city trek will make stops in Denver, CO (April 19); Seattle, WA (April 27); Nashville, TN (May 8) and Austin, TX (May 17) to name a few.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found here.

Dates:

April

18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

19 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Live @ the Spokane Tribe Casino

27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

30 - Minot, ND - The Original Bar and Nightclub

May

2 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall

3 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

4 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

5 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

8 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow – Myrtle Beach Bike Week

11 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

15 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

16 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

17 - Austin, TX - Emo's

18 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

(Photo - David Jackson)