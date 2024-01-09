Want To Own DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN's Hysteria Tour Drum Set? Find Out How!

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen's 1986-1987 Hysteria tour kit is up for sale on Reverb.

Says Reverb: "Often, some of our best Finds of the Week are pieces of gear that have been famously owned, used on stages throughout the world or in the studio on records we all remember. This week's find is another one of those special ones - a genuine electronic drum set owned by Rick Allen, Def Leppard's legendary drummer.

"As Def Leppard fans already know, Rick Allen lost his left arm in a terrible car accident back in 1983. Rather than stop playing drums, Allen instead reinvented the way that played. After years of practice and experimentation with modified electronic kits, Allen taught himself how to use his left foot to play the parts his left hand would have played before the accident.

"Allen returned to the Def Leppard stage in 1987 with two identical drum sets, custom-built for him by Simmons. This listing on offer here from Donn Bennett's Drum Vault is one of those exact kits - the other resides in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame's collection.

"Allen played this kit on stages across the world during 1987's Hysteria tour, and the whole set is still in fully functional condition today. According to the listing, 'Rick's unique markings can still be seen on many of the 12" Hex pads and the Multi Selector pad.'"

This drum set includes the following:

- Custom rack with all clamps and cymbal arms in photos.

- 6x Simmons 12" black hexagonal drum pads.

- 1x Simmons hexagonal bass drum pad.

- 2x Simmons MTM Midi Trigger Processors.

- 1x Simmons SDS-1 EPROM Digital/Analog Drum Synth with collection of Rick's custom EPROM chips.

- 1x Simmons Dual footswitch.

- 1x Simmons 16 Pad Multi Selector Pad.

- 1x Simmons SDS EPB Manual.

- 3x The Shark custom foot trigger pedals.

- Certificate of Authenticity signed by Rick Allen.

