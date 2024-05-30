Watch AC/DC Perform "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" In Seville, Spain; Pro-Shot Video

Last night (Wednesday, May 29), AC/DC performed at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Europa Press Andalucía has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band performing their classic, "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)". Watch below:

When AC/DC announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park