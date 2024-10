Watch ERIK GRÖNWALL Perform SKID ROW, IRON MAIDEN And DIO Classics With ROCKKLASSIKER ALLSTARS LIVE In Stockholm; Fan-Filmed Video

Rockklassiker Allstars Live - featuring Nina Söderquist and Nicke Borg (vocals / Backyard Babies), Tommy Johansson (guitar / Majestica, ex-Sabaton), Kicken (drums) and Jona Tee (keyboards / H.E.A.T) - performed sets of covers at Viking Glory in Stockholm, Sweden on October 5th and October 6th. They were joined by former Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall for a handful of songs each night. Fan-filmed video courtesy of Lotta Andersson can be viewed below.

Grönwall performed Skid Row's "Monkey Business", "18 And Life" and "I Remember You" over the two nights, as well as classics from Iron Maiden, Journey and Dio.

Live In London, Skid Row's first official live album and concert film in a 35+ year career, is now available on heavyweight 2LP gatefold, CD + DVD, digital download and all streaming services via earMUSIC.

"Youth Gone Wild" is the latest video from the full program, and captures the rapture of a sold out 02 Forum Kentish Town London gone wild for the Skids and the culmination of a dream years in the making.

"As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and CBGB in New York City... our dreams became bigger with London, England at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from," the band says.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed, hugely fan-embraced 2022 album The Gang's All Here, the band took the 02 stage on October 22 and delivered a Skid Row set for the ages. Running through their multi-platinum career, the packed venue could barely contain the band's and the fans’ energy on "18 And Life," "Monkey Business," "I Remember You" and so many other peak Skid Row moments.

Live In London is a defining live rock album... a band playing at the top of their game in front of a crowd that expected no less. Both Skid Row and the 02 public went far beyond expectations...and now the world can share in that moment.

Live In London tracklisting:

"Slave To The Grind"

"The Threat"

"Big Guns"

"18 And Life"

"Piece Of Me"

"Livin' On A Chain Gang"

"Psycho Therapy"

"In A Darkened Room"

"Makin' A Mess"

"The Gang’s All Here"

"Riot Act"

"Tear It Down"

"Monkey Business"

"I Remember You"

"Time Bomb"

"Youth Gone Wild"

