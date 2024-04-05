What Advice Would SAMMY HAGAR Give His Younger Self? - "I Did Some Crazy S@!t, I Could Have Toned It Down A Little Bit"; Video

In Storytime #55, Sammy Hagar reveals the advice that he'd offer his younger self. Says Hagar, "Some things never change... I'm just one of them!"

Watch below:

Hagar will pay tribute to to his "dear friend", late country legend Toby Keith, at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, airing Sunday, April 7 on the CBS television network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Toby Keith passed away on February 5 at 62 years of age following a battle with stomach cancer.

Says Sammy: "I'm honored to be part of this tribute to my dear friend Toby Keith. I'm thinking 'I Love This Bar' would be the appropriate song choice... don't ya think? Tune in to the #CMTAwards this Sunday, April 7th at 8/7c on CBS!"

Hagar previously released the video below, paying tribute to Toby with the above mentioned "I Love This Bar".

Said Hagar, "It's the first time I've spontaneously jumped on stage Cabo Wabo since Toby passed it felt like the right song to open with #ILoveThisBar! #IMissMyfriend."

Back in February, AXS TV shared the video below, in which Sammy joins Toby at his ranch and the two perform, "Rum Is The Reason". Then they talk music and check out the town where Toby lived in Oklahoma.