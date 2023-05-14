Why Is Printing Still Important In The Digital World?

Not only private individuals, but also the self-employed and companies move for the most part in a digital environment today. The importance of the digital world has once again increased significantly, especially due to the Corona pandemic.

Even if online marketing and the online shop are basically already working successfully, it would be a mistake, however, to completely neglect the proven measures from the area of offline marketing. After all, even today there are still people whose affinity for technology is not particularly strong and who therefore prefer the paper form. The effect of print advertising should therefore not be underestimated even in modern times.

But why do print and traditional print products still have such great significance in the digital age? The following article explains and presents the most popular print measures.

Print products for a broad target group

There are numerous different advertising and media formats. They each focus on different target groups and require different budgets. For example, if a company wants to focus mainly on the Millennial target group, social media activities and a professionally designed website might actually already be enough for successful marketing.

However, most companies want to address a broader target group, which thus also includes people in middle and advanced age. If print materials were then neglected, an exceedingly high sales potential would be wasted. But which print materials can actually support business success to a particularly high degree?

The print ads

It has often been assumed that instant news and online articles will soon lead to a complete collapse in demand for printed newspapers - but this scenario has not come to pass. On the contrary: the popularity of conventional newspapers is still at a high level today, especially among the older generation. This is hardly surprising, because with these, for example, there is no interruption of the reading flow by advertisements popping up - the attention can thus be completely directed to the respective content.

Nevertheless, companies should bear in mind that placing ads in large newspapers requires a rather high budget. In addition, the scattering losses with this marketing measure are quite high, because many readers do not come into question as customers at all.

For this reason, it makes sense to focus on magazines that have a clear thematic focus. Often the print quality is also higher, which is particularly important for design-heavy products.

Especially in the B2B sector, it can also make sense to run your own catalogue printing

in order to present your own range of products and services to potential customers.

Outdoor advertising

Another recommended way to effectively increase brand awareness is through outdoor advertising. This is particularly beneficial because it is not possible to switch it off - it is always present for potential customers. In this way, the respective advertising message anchors itself particularly strongly in the memory.

For outdoor advertising, for example, large surfaces can be rented, such as oversized LCD screens, walls of buildings or special billboards. On public roads there are also billboards, bridges, pillars, benches and even vehicles on which your own advertising message can be published.

Of course, outdoor advertising is particularly useful in areas where large numbers of people regularly spend time, such as public transport, sports grounds, shopping centres or doctors' surgeries.

The business cards

Even in the digital age, traditional business cards are still of great importance - even if they now also exist in a digital version. They are particularly suitable if the employees often interact personally with potential customers.

However, it must be taken into account that the business cards must not be confused with a flyer under any circumstances. This goes hand in hand with the fact that the business card is not a typical advertising medium, but is primarily intended to provide important contact information. With the help of the business card, the prospective customer is reminded again and again of the respective company, so that the probability is high that he will ultimately decide to buy the products or services.

If the business cards are to be designed with elaborate images, however, it is essential to strive for the highest possible print quality. The paper used for the business cards also plays a role - it must be sufficiently thick. As a rule, it is also advisable to keep the designs of the business cards simple so that they convey the desired professionalism. The font on the small card should of course be easy to read and support the general design of the contact card as best as possible.

With regard to the information to be found on the business card, the well-known motto applies: "Less is more". Important are the name of the contact, his/her professional position, as well as the logo and the company name.

When it comes to contact options, the company website, the e-mail address, the telephone number and possibly also the account in the common social networks should be used. The design of the business card is even simpler with a QR code, which, when scanned, creates a redirect to the respective profile.

The flyer

The image of flyers is generally considered to be in need of improvement - but completely unjustifiably so!

The flyers provide a valuable service and can usually be produced at very reasonable prices. The size, paper quality, type and content can always be individually adapted to the available budget. For example, small flyers in black and white are particularly affordable. However, if the flyers are to be used to address a target group with purchasing power, it makes sense to opt for higher-quality print products.

To prevent the flyer from being discarded immediately after it has been issued, it can be provided with additional added value, for example a customer card, a competition, a promotional code or a delicious recipe.

If there is any uncertainty about the design of the flyer, a little test will help. For this, two different types of flyers are to be designed. Afterwards, it is evaluated to which flyer the target group reacts more positively. This is possible, for example, by printing a link or a code on the flyer.

Of course, it is also possible to send print products such as brochures, newsletters and flyers to customers by post. In contrast to today's common newsletters by e-mail, it can then be safely assumed that these will not go down as spam messages but will be safely delivered to the recipient. Here, too, however, it is of great importance to rely on high-quality printing and to create an appealing design.