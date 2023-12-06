WINGS / MOODY BLUES Legend DENNY LAINE Passes At Age 79 - "A Great Talent With A Fine Sense Of Humour"

News agencies around the world are reporting that Denny Laine, co-founder of bands Wings and The Moody Blues and longtime collaborator of The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, died on Tuesday morning (December 5th), according to Laine’s wife Elizabeth Hines. He was 79.

Hines wrote in a post on Laine’s official Instagram account that Laine had "been in ICU on a ventilator this past week." She said Laine had Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), which "is unpredictable and aggressive. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained."

In 1971, Laine helped form Wings alongside Paul and Linda McCartney. They released their debut album Wild Life that same year, and followed up with their second album, 1973’s Red Rose Speedway, which brought them their first No. 1 hit with "My Love".

Wings’ most iconic musical offering was their 1973 album, Band On The Run. The album became one of the top-selling British albums of 1974 and reached #1 in US. It includes hits such as the title track, "Band On The Run", "Jet", "Let Me Roll It" and "No Words", a track that Laine co-wrote.

Read the complete CNN report here.

Paul McCartney has issued the following statement:

"I am very saddened to hear that my ex-bandmate, Denny Laine, has died.

I have many fond memories of my time with Denny: from the early days when The Beatles toured with the Moody Blues. Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together. Denny joined Wings at the outset. He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player. His most famous performance is probably 'Go Now', an old Bessie Banks song which he would sing brilliantly. He and I wrote some songs together the most successful being 'Mull Of Kintyre', which was a big hit in the Seventies. We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together.

Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people. He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family.

Peace and love, Denny. It was a pleasure to know you. We are all going to miss you."