WINTERSUN – New Album Is “About 80% Complete”

Finnish epic metallers Wintersun have released a statement on their plans for 2025 and a new album is “about 80% complete.” The band finally released Time II in August 2024.

Wintersun states: “Wow! What a year 2024 was! The year of the dragon! 🐉 We finally released the long-awaited Time II album and other material in our Time Package Indiegogo pre-order campaign! Once again, thank you to everyone for supporting us! ❤️ We hope you've enjoyed all the content! 🤘 What's next?

“Next, work continues on the upcoming Wintersun album, which is about 80% complete. However, the remaining 20% still presents challenges. Rest assured, we will overcome the obstacles! Thanks to all the audio technology innovations, the album already sounds fantastic. And thanks to you guys for providing us with the resources to upgrade and take our production to the next level!

“The funny thing is that all the Wintersun material you've heard so far is quite old. The Forest Seasons album is the newest material you've listened to from Wintersun, written around 2014-2015 and released in 2017. TIME I & II albums were written around 2004-2006. So, hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, you'll be able to hear something ‘fairly fresh’ from Wintersun. Until then, please stay patient! We are working as fast as we can!”

“We wish everyone a great New Year! 🎉🥳 May the flames in the darkness reach the stars and ignite the passions of your heart!”

12 years following Wintersun's Time I, the Finnish heavy metal quartet led by Jari Mäenpää released their new album, Time II on August 30, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records. Check out a lyric video for 13-minute album closer, the sterling "Silver Leaves" is streaming below:

Check out the previously released lyric video for 12-minute "Storm":

Jari Mäenpää on Time II: "Time II is an epic journey from light to darkness and back to light, exploring the universe and energy, contrasting dark stormy landscapes to calm and beautiful cherry blossom tree gardens with misty, snowy mountains that will leave you breathless. It has songs with furious speed of drums, guitars, and bass and beautiful melodic slower songs with a magical exotic influence. It has massive orchestrations and choirs spiced with ancient world instruments and glimmering synths. It has Jari's soaring, clean singing contrasted with his aggressive style. It is a highly detailed and complex album where you will find new things with every listen."

Order Time II here. Check out the BraveWords review of the Wintersun Time Package here.

"The Way Of The Fire" lyric video:

Wintersun is:

Jari Mäenpää - vocals, guitars, computer, programming

Teemu Mäntysaari - guitars

Jukka Koskinen - bass

Kai Hahto - drums

(Photo - Onni Wiljami Kinnunen)