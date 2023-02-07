WITCH RIPPER Streaming New Single "Icarus Equation"

Witch Ripper have unveiled their next single, the slick mid-tempo crusher, "Icarus Equation", which is taken from the forthcoming album The Flight After The Fall. The sophomore full-length of the American melodic sludge metal outfit is scheduled for release on March 3.

The title of the track, "Icarus Equation", hints at the ancient Greek mythological character Ikaros, who flew too close to the sun on wings held together by wax during a daring attempted escape. The wings melted and Ikaros fell to his death, and the story is generally used as a metaphorical warning against having unrealistically high ambitions.

"The new single, 'Icarus Equation' was the first song written for the new album", guitarist and vocalist Curtis Parker writes on behalf off the band. "I think that we rewrote the final part six times before we landed on what's on the record. We're incredibly happy with how that ending turned out. 'Icarus Equation' represents perfectly how our two vocalists can not only juxtapose against each other but come together in unison – like we do on the bridge. In the story of the album, this song represents loss. A loss of life and a loss of wanting to carry on. Our protagonist is at his lowest during this song. That being said, we wanted to show that there is a light at the end of the tunnel by ending on a giant major key ballad-style moment."

Witch Ripper have created a loving pastiche of the legendary pulp science fiction stories of old. The story told on their sophomore full-length The Flight After The Fall has all those tasty ingredients: a mad professor, his dying wife, cryogenic chambers, a black hole as well as themes of love, failure, loss, and acceptance.

Musically, Witch Ripper have packed The Flight After The Fall with as much aggression and barely tamed electricity as anybody knowing them would expect, but there are also fleetly intricate guitar interplay touches of subtle synth, and cosmic atmospherics as well as unshakably catchy clean vocal hooks. In short, Witch Ripper maintain their brutal roots while embracing the arena rock bombast of Queen and David Bowie, the exuberant modern prog of Coheed And Cambria, and Muse.

Find pre-order options for The Flight After The Fall here.

Artwork and layout by Chris Panatier.

Tracklisting:

“Enter The Loop”

“Madness And Ritual Solitude”

“The Obsidian Forge”

“Icarus Equation”

“Everlasting In Retrograde Pt. I & II”

“Enter The Loop”:

Lineup:

Chad Fox – guitar, vocals

Brian Kim – bass, vocals

Curtis Parker – guitar, vocals

Joe Eck – drums