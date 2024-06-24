WORMED Streaming New Track "Pleoverse Omninertia"; Omegon Album Due In July

Spain-based brutal/technical death metal act, Wormed, will release their new album, Omegon, on July 5 via Season Of Mist.

Space – the final frontier. Yet, when Wormed reach out into the void, the results sound far more like a dark space opera inhabited by bizarre aliens, genetically and technically evolved meta-humans struggling for power and survival in galactic empires. Now, the nano-technological war has been unleashed in the void to defeat the last sower of human life, Krighsu!

Odd-time signatures, avalanches of breaks and complex rhythmical as well as melodic patterns will excite every aficionado of extreme technicality, while growls down-tuned strings and double-bass assaults will more than satisfy extreme metal connoisseurs. While being outstandingly skilled musicians Wormed are avoiding any self-indulgent show of prowess for its own sake. Instead, the five-piece from Madrid clearly lays its emphasis on creating atmospheric songs, which develop and grow along the underlying story.

Originating from Spain's capital Madrid in 1998, Wormed immediately made an impact in the death metal scene with the release of their Floating Cadaver In The Monochrome MCD (1999). Following a promo CD under the title Voxel Mitosis (2001), the first studio album Planisphaerium received high acclaim by critics and fans alike in 2003. In the wake of their debut full-length, the Spanish received invitations to international festival shows and touring around the globe. Wormed performed in Japan alongside Goratory and Vomit Remnants and afterwards hit Europe with Malignancy and Despondency.

A creative hiatus, partly due to lineup changes and filled with reissues of their previous released as well as the single "Quasineutrality" (2010) finally ended, when their sophomore album Exodromos came out in 2013. On their third full-length Krighsu (2016), the fast-rising Spanish sci-fi tech death prodigies are telling a dystopian cosmic story with lyrics and music joined into an overarching concept. Its intense brutality, dissonant dynamic riffing, and tremendous heaviness combined with an amazing futuristic concept, which introduced the character Krighsu – last human in the cosmos, harvested top reviews and saw Wormed headlining in the US and co-headlining in Europe.

In the summer of 2019, Wormed brought their ultra-technical cosmic sonic onslaught to new heights on their 4-track EP Metaportal, released through Season of Mist. Praised as a monstrously satisfying addition to their catalogue, the EP bridged the gap between their previously released 2016 Krighsu and their newest project. Atmospheric yet faithful to the skull-crushing mind-boggling textures they’ve given fans over the years, Metaportal allowed Wormed to come to terms with the loss of Guillermo Calero in 2018 and move forward.

On Omegon, Wormed’s upcoming 2024 release, they continue the story of Krigshu, a timeline hacker entangled in manipulation by cosmic forces. As viciously as the aggression they bring on their technically impressive instruments, Krigshu battles his way to unlock the mysteries of Omegon, a mysterious cosmic substance holding ultimate power. With 9 tracks of ultimate interstellar chaos, a story unfolds and Wormed prove yet again that they reign supreme on the technical death metal genre.

Available Formats:

- Digital Download

- CD Digipak

- 12" Vinyl Gatefold - Black

- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - White

- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Transparent Blue

- 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold - Blue, Black & White Marbled

Tracklisting:

"Automaton Virtulague"

"Pareidolia Robotica"

"Protogod"

"Pleoverse Omninertia"

"Malignant Nexus"

"Virtual Teratogenesis"

"Aetheric Transdimensionalization"

"Gravitational Servo Matrix"

"Omegon"

"Pleoverse Omninertia":

"Automaton Virtulague" video:

Lineup:

Phlegeton - Vocals

Migueloud - Guitars

D-Kazar - Guitars

Guillemoth - Bass

V-Kazar - Drums