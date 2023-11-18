X JAPAN Release Official Statement On The Passing Of Bassist HIROSHI "HEATH" MORIE

It was recently revealed that X Japan bassist Hiroshi "Heath" Morie (second from left) has passed away at the age of 55 due to cancer. According to Tokyo Hive, Heath had been battling health issues throughout the year, which eventually led to his seeking medical assistance. Shockingly, a cancer diagnosis was delivered, and tragically, the disease had already advanced significantly, giving him little time to settle his affairs. He wasn't even able to share this battle with the members of X Japan.

X Japan have released an official statement regarding Heath's passing:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of X Japan's esteemed bass player Heath after his battle with colorectal cancer, on October 29th, 2023, at the age of 55.

His cancer was found during an examination in June of this year. Despite his efforts to battle the disease, his condition declined suddenly in October, and he took his last breath in the hospital.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who cherished Heath throughout his lifetime.

We, the members of X Japan have personally bid farewell to Heath, but are still deeply saddened and dismayed by his sudden loss. Individual tributes from X Japan members will be shared on Heath's official website at heathproject.com.

Heath's obituary was originally scheduled for release later in November in accordance with his family’s wishes, but it is being announced earlier due to unwarranted media coverage. The funeral will be held among immediate family members only. The family asks that any visits, donations or flowers be withheld. The date of the funeral will remain undisclosed. We appreciate your understanding.

A formal farewell ceremony for Heath will be arranged at a later date. That ceremony will be led by X Japan leader Yoshiki in accordance with Heath's wishes as conveyed by his family.

X Japan extends our love and prayers to Heath and would like to thank everyone who has supported him."

Heath was a member of X Japan from 1992 - 1997, replacing bassist Taiji, and then from 2007 - 2023.