ZAKK SABBATH Announce US Winter Tour; First Ever Digital Album, Greatest Riffs, Available Now

Zakk Sabbath will be coming to a North American town near you this winter. Please find all currently announced live dates below.

It gets even better: Zakk Sabbath is going digital! The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), Rob Zombie and Ozzy bassist Blasko, and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) has heard their fans clamouring for an official digital release, and now the wait is over: Greatest Riffs is online today, September 17.

Greatest Riffs features select songs from the chart-storming Zakk Sabbath albums Vertigo (2020) and Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (2024). Originally, the tribute band elected to release these albums in physical formats only to hearken back to the originals. Yet their fans kept asking for an official digital release, so at long last the band has agreed to publish a hand-picked collection assembled in homage to one of Black Sabbath's most ubiquitous releases, We Sold Our Soul for Rock 'n Roll, the ultimate greatest hits album!

Order Greatest Riffs here.

Greatest Riffs tracklisting:

"The Wizard"

"N.I.B."

"Iron Man"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"War Pigs"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Into The Void"

"Solitude"

King Of The Monstrous US Tour 2024/25 (with Zoso, The Iron Maidens):

December

1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Regency Ballroom

2 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bown

5 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

6 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

9 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

10 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

12 - Austin, TX - Emos

13 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall

14 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

15 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room

20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

28 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

29 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

January

2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

3 - Providence, RI - The Strand

4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo River Works

7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

9 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10 - East Moline, IN - The Rust Belt

11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom