ZAKK SABBATH Announce US Winter Tour; First Ever Digital Album, Greatest Riffs, Available Now
September 17, 2024, an hour ago
Zakk Sabbath will be coming to a North American town near you this winter. Please find all currently announced live dates below.
It gets even better: Zakk Sabbath is going digital! The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), Rob Zombie and Ozzy bassist Blasko, and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) has heard their fans clamouring for an official digital release, and now the wait is over: Greatest Riffs is online today, September 17.
Greatest Riffs features select songs from the chart-storming Zakk Sabbath albums Vertigo (2020) and Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (2024). Originally, the tribute band elected to release these albums in physical formats only to hearken back to the originals. Yet their fans kept asking for an official digital release, so at long last the band has agreed to publish a hand-picked collection assembled in homage to one of Black Sabbath's most ubiquitous releases, We Sold Our Soul for Rock 'n Roll, the ultimate greatest hits album!
Order Greatest Riffs here.
Greatest Riffs tracklisting:
"The Wizard"
"N.I.B."
"Iron Man"
"Fairies Wear Boots"
"War Pigs"
"Sweet Leaf"
"Into The Void"
"Solitude"
King Of The Monstrous US Tour 2024/25 (with Zoso, The Iron Maidens):
December
1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Regency Ballroom
2 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bown
5 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
6 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
9 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
10 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
12 - Austin, TX - Emos
13 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
14 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
15 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room
20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
28 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
29 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
January
2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
3 - Providence, RI - The Strand
4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
5 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo River Works
7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
9 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
10 - East Moline, IN - The Rust Belt
11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom