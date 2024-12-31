ZAKK SABBATH Streaming Live Concert Tonight On SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard

Ring in the New Year with an epic tribute to the mighty Black Sabbath. Hear Zakk Wylde and his powerhouse band, Zakk Sabbath live from The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD tonight!

The show will start at approximately 10:30 PM ET on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard ch. 38 or anytime on the SiriusXM App.

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band led by vocalist / guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), postponed its concerts in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 14 at The Hall, and New Orleans, Louisiana on December 15 at The Fillmore.

According to a social media post from Zakk Sabbath: "Unfortunately, Zakk has lost his voice and, under medical advice, cannot perform. We want to ensure you experience the best possible show, and performing under these conditions would not meet the standards you deserve. We understand how disappointing this news is and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and patience. We love and appreciate you all and we will see you soon!"

The Little Rock show will now take place on January 15, and the New Orleans show will be held on January 14. All tickets for the two concerts will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, so please hold on to them. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Remaining dates on Zakk Sabbath's King Of The Monstrous US Tour 2024/25 (with Zoso, The Iron Maidens) are as listed:

December

31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

January

2 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

3 - Providence, RI - The Strand

4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo River Works

7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

9 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10 - East Moline, IN - The Rust Belt

11 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

This past September, Zakk Sabbath went digital! The preeminent Black Sabbath tribute band on the planet featuring guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera), bassist Blasko (Rob Zombie, Ozzy Osbourne), and drummer Joey "C" Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) heard their fans clamouring for an official digital release, and now the wait is over: Greatest Riffs is online.

Greatest Riffs features select songs from the chart-storming Zakk Sabbath albums Vertigo (2020) and Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (2024). Originally, the tribute band elected to release these albums in physical formats only to hearken back to the originals. Yet their fans kept asking for an official digital release, so at long last the band has agreed to publish a hand-picked collection assembled in homage to one of Black Sabbath's most ubiquitous releases, We Sold Our Soul For Rock 'N Roll, the ultimate greatest hits album!

Greatest Riffs tracklisting:

"The Wizard"

"N.I.B."

"Iron Man"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"War Pigs"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Into The Void"

"Solitude"