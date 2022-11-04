DARK FOREST – Ridge & Furrow

UK metallers Dark Forest return with another slab of gentlemanly metal on their Ridge & Furrow EP. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Dark Forest rests on the back of Josh Winnard’s scholarly vocals focusing on history and mythology. Following up on 2020’s full-length Oak, Ash, & Thorn, Ridge & Furrow is 25 minutes of anthemic, triumphant heavy metal.

Love the springing, uplifting melodies of the title track and closer “Under The Greenwood Tree” while 2 minute instrumental “Meadowband” brings to mind springtime in the grasslands. The dueling melodic soloing of the title track puts a spotlight on the guitar abilities of founding member Christian Horton and Patrick Jenkins. It’s hard not to smile and feel spiritually cleansed listening to these numbers – the guitars are bright backed by up-tempo, not too flashy drumming backed by Winnard’s…well, winning vocals. Some of the melodies and numbers are folksy without being forced and annoying. Dark Forest just does what comes naturally to them, which makes them so endearing.

If you’re looking for something akin to Iron Maiden, Wytch Hazel, or Cloven Hoof, then gives these gentlemen a look, especially 2016’s Beyond The Veil.