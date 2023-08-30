PRIMAL FEAR - Code Red

This is a very important album in the history of Primal Fear, namely since main songwriter Mat Sinner (bass) spent much of the pandemic recovering from a life altering/completely debilitating health scare that made him have to learn how to walk and do all the small, daily procedures, over again. Would change anyone's perspective on life and it's reflected in the music (or specifically, the lyrics), feeling freer to comment on anything/everything, regardless of "consequences." These songs aren't your typical, throwaway metal topics.

First off, this is not a straight ahead, fist pumping power metal record, the variety for which Primal Fear is known. Sure, there's plenty of that style, but also some darker, more moody (and, at times, a heavier, more modern approach). As if to drive home the point, electronic effects greet opening "Another Hero", which quickly settles into a mid-paced Teutonic rhythm. Lyrically, it asks "Have we completely lost our minds? We only have one planet. Where is the savior, who shows us the way? We need a guide back to sanity." Ralf Scheepers' voice is in fine form, but no piercing highs employed, yet.

The pace enlivens for "Bring The Noise", echoing gang vocals come the rough titular chorus. Midway through, the staccato stomp is shattered by an 8-Bit video game sounding guitar break from Alex Beyrodt. Apart from Scheepers’ soaring vocals (including closing a cappella note), sounds like a thoroughly contemporary outfit. Slower, creeping "Deep In The Night" is recognizable as the German Commandos, but with a (dare I say) more commercial bent. The most scathing lyrics revolve around first full-steam ahead track, "Cancel Culture", which decries the situation: "It's the curse of the cancel culture. It's the fall of democracy. When the witch hunt has begun, and we gather round the funeral pyre." It also observes "Using our consoles and keyboards like weapons in war. It seems like our weapons become a place to release anger." Shame the "free" world (more specifically The USA) has to be taught a lesson from a nation that endured the horrors of such ideas gone unchecked.

More lighthearted, both in tone and music, "Play A Song" is a band mantra: the love of metal music is what unites us. "We found a certain chemistry, between the members of this band. We tour the world. We share our privacy. It's the anchor of our unity." Distant sound of rescue crews briefly heralds "The World Is On Fire". Then Beyrodt cranks out a riff and Primal Fear is hitting on all cylinders. The album title is utilized in the lyrics, referencing "code red for freedom." Get the feeling this one was prompted by the Ukrainian situation. Acoustic guitar begins "Their Gods Have Failed", then quickly surrounded by orchestral strings and eventually the full, electrified band. Doused in battlefields and war imagery, there's a grandiose construct to this one, including a military voice-over, speaking of long sought revenge. "And we will fight together. It's all for one. One for all. They will never beat us. Solid as rock."

Big cinematic intro for rocking "Steelmelter". As the name implies, this is just a horns flying, Judas Priest derived metal anthem, although, reading between the lines (and Sinner's situation), "We're never giving up, because courage is our savior," takes on greater importance, even in this science fiction context (seemingly running from the pincer/jaws of the Metallian, as depicted on the Defenders Of The Faith album artwork). Another Beyrodt solo unleashed. Speaking of the leather clad Brits, "Raged By Pain" owes much to the elder statesmen, including both high pitched Scheepers vocals and Beyrodt's chugging riffs.

Same cannot be said of piano and orchestral string ballad "Forever". Disc ends with a happy sounding, mid-tempo return to form, "Fearless", seems autobiographical, dictated by Sinner's life circumstances: "We were born to fail and learn from our mistakes. Man is made to grow by failure, never giving in. Keep on trying, go ahead and never stop. Fearless!" Hopefully the power of music will be instrumental to the bassist's revitalization, regardless of this album. A good first step...