THE PRETENDERS - Relentless

The Pretenders being reviewed on a metal site? I know, I know, tunes such as “Brass In Pocket,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Don't Get Me Wrong” are not exactly on par with Motörhead in the hard-drivin' rock ‘n' roll department. But long-time fans of the band can attest that the Chrisse Hynde-led band certainly can rock with the best of 'em when the mood hits.

Case in point, such classics as “Precious,” “Tattooed Love Boys,” “Message Of Love,” etc. Also, let's not forget about the fact that Hynde and co. just wrapped up a string of dates opening for Guns N' Roses, to boot.

And on the group's twelfth studio effort overall, Relentless, the band continues to alternate between tough rock (the album-opening “Losing My Sense Of Taste,” plus “Domestic Silence,” and “Vainglorious”), as well as more melodic or tranquil fare (“A Love,” “Let The Sun Come In,” “Just Let It Go”). But overall, Relentless turns out to be one of the Pretenders' most consistent and inspired albums from front to back – which is quite an accomplishment for a band that is just five years away from the 50-year mark since their original formation.