BravePicks 2016 - MESHUGGAH's The Violent Sleep Of Reason #8
December 24, 2016, 2 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2016 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017? and Metal Predictions For 2017. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2016! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2016
8) MESHUGGAH - The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)
The eight studio album from Swedish extreme tech-metal messiah's Meshuggah was released in October and it stormed the charts worldwide! The Violent Sleep Of Reason was produced by the band and was engineered by Tue Madsen of Puk Studios in Kaerby, Denmark. For the cover, the band once again enlisted Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for Koloss and The Ophidian Trek as well as the new images for each of the seven albums and three EP's featured in the recently released 25 Years Of Musical Deviance box set.
In his review Greg Pratt wrote:
Man, Meshuggah just never put out duds: the worst that happens is you’re just not really in a Meshuggah kinda mood when a new album drops. But I’m questioning why I’ve ever felt that way in the past as I spin this album’s opener, “Clockworks,” the song an absolutely killer seven-minute journey through all the twists and turns that this band have got nailed down so pat now, nine full-lengths in to a very respectable career. It’s got more life to it than I’ve heard this band have in a while, and that energy continues into the second cut, “Born In Dissonance”; even if neither of these songs are re-writing the Meshuggah rulebook—they’re not—they both deliver the expected sounds with an extra push that the best Meshuggah always has contained in it.
Read more here.
BravePicks 2016 Top 31
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8) MESHUGGAH - The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)
9) FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam (AFM Records)
10) TOMBS - All Empires Fall (Relapse)
11) THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - Disssociation (Sumerian / Party Smasher)
12) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence (HevyDevy)
13) WITCHERY – In His Infernal Majesty’s Service (Century Media)
14) ABBATH - S/T (Season Of Mist)
15) DARK FUNERAL - Where Shadows Forever Reign (Century Media)
16) ASPHYX - Incoming Death (Century Media)
17) GOJIRA - Magma (Roadrunner)
18) THE DEAD DAISIES - Make Some Noise (SPV / Spitfire)
19) INSAHN - Arktis. (Candlelight)
20) NAILS - You Will Never Be One Of Us (Nuclear Blast)
21) CROWBAR - The Serpent Only Lies (eOne)
22) BORKNAGAR - Winter Thrice (Century Media)
23) ENTOMBED A.D. - Dead Dawn (Century Media)
24) TREMONTI - Dust (Fret 12)
25) OPETH - Sorceress (Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast)
26) HAMMERFALL - Built To Last (Napalm)
27) EPICA - The Holographic Principle (Nuclear Blast)
28) DARK TRANQUILLITY - Atoma (Century Media)
29) SUMERLANDS - S/T (Relapse)
30) RUNNING WILD – Rapid Foray (SPV)
31) AVANTASIA – Ghostlights (Nuclear Blast)