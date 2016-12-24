BravePicks 2016 - MESHUGGAH's The Violent Sleep Of Reason #8

The eight studio album from Swedish extreme tech-metal messiah's Meshuggah was released in October and it stormed the charts worldwide! The Violent Sleep Of Reason was produced by the band and was engineered by Tue Madsen of Puk Studios in Kaerby, Denmark. For the cover, the band once again enlisted Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for Koloss and The Ophidian Trek as well as the new images for each of the seven albums and three EP's featured in the recently released 25 Years Of Musical Deviance box set.



In his review Greg Pratt wrote:



Man, Meshuggah just never put out duds: the worst that happens is you’re just not really in a Meshuggah kinda mood when a new album drops. But I’m questioning why I’ve ever felt that way in the past as I spin this album’s opener, “Clockworks,” the song an absolutely killer seven-minute journey through all the twists and turns that this band have got nailed down so pat now, nine full-lengths in to a very respectable career. It’s got more life to it than I’ve heard this band have in a while, and that energy continues into the second cut, “Born In Dissonance”; even if neither of these songs are re-writing the Meshuggah rulebook—they’re not—they both deliver the expected sounds with an extra push that the best Meshuggah always has contained in it.



