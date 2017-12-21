BravePicks 2017 - ARCH ENEMY's Will To Power #11
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
A more focused and driven Arch Enemy takes the 11th spot with their album Will To Power. The second album with former The Agonist vocalist Alissa White-Gluz hits the mark with more concise songwriting than 2014’s War Eternal. Powered by Michael Amott’s flair for striking riffs and Gluz’s vocal mastery, Will To Power is a clear statement of fiery melodic death metal.
As BW’s Carl Begai described in his review, “Musically, Will To Power is a step up from predecessor War Eternal in that it's more immediate and somehow less dense, as if Arch Enemy aren't trying as hard this time out to make a point. There's a better flow and the songs are definitely more memorable, some of them digging their hooks in even after a single listen thanks to guitarist Michael Amott's head for riffs and melody.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)