BravePicks 2017 - IMMOLATION's Atonement #12

Brutal. Punishing. Bombastic. Just a few of the words that can easily describe Immolation’s Atonement. Maybe it was the return to the classic logo that fired up the engines, but the NY death metallers refined their death metal deliver with a release that is truly memorable and pummels away on each track. Bonus points for the killer artwork too!

The BraveWords review read: “In the end, it goes without saying that sincerity and modesty are crucial components for bands with such storied careers. As it relates to Atonement, Immolation has successfully avoided the formulas fatal to the flesh. The album is chock full of new and refreshing ideas, yet not at the expense of what he have all grown to love about our beloved Immolation. Fans will most certainly recognize this, and flock to the album in droves. Honestly, death metal does not get any better than this. Atonement exudes sheer perfection and class. It is destined to stand at the top of the death metal game for many, many, many years to come.”