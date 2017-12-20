BravePicks 2017 - IMMOLATION's Atonement #12
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
12) IMMOLATION – Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
Brutal. Punishing. Bombastic. Just a few of the words that can easily describe Immolation’s Atonement. Maybe it was the return to the classic logo that fired up the engines, but the NY death metallers refined their death metal deliver with a release that is truly memorable and pummels away on each track. Bonus points for the killer artwork too!
The BraveWords review read: “In the end, it goes without saying that sincerity and modesty are crucial components for bands with such storied careers. As it relates to Atonement, Immolation has successfully avoided the formulas fatal to the flesh. The album is chock full of new and refreshing ideas, yet not at the expense of what he have all grown to love about our beloved Immolation. Fans will most certainly recognize this, and flock to the album in droves. Honestly, death metal does not get any better than this. Atonement exudes sheer perfection and class. It is destined to stand at the top of the death metal game for many, many, many years to come.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)