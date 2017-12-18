BravePicks 2017 - PRONG's Zero Days #14

“Already, the people that can kiss my ass are coming out of the woodwork on this record. I’ve seen a couple of reviews,” laughs Prong's Tommy Victor (told to BW’s Aaron Small in a feature story). “It never fails, it’s almost comical. It’s funny, it really is. Metallica could pretty much defecate in Pro-Tools, and it’s this bombastic success. Then somebody like Prong does something, and it’s automatically, no matter what, it’s just garbage. All I know is we busted our balls on it. And I don’t know why? You’re dealing with a genre of music that’s a sub-genre of a genre that nobody gives a fuck about in the big picture of things. Why we do this is beyond my comprehension. I’m just hardwired into this thing; I can’t exorcise that fucking demon of Prong out of my system. It’s retarded.”

Zero Days gives zero f's with a hard-hitting assault of thrashy metal. Tommy and the boys have a hit major groove since and have brought a mammoth one-two punch with 2016's X - No Absolutes and this year's Zero Days. Easy choice for the countdown and more than worthy for the #14 spot.