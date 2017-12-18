BravePicks 2017 - PRONG's Zero Days #14
December 18, 2017, 15 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
14) PRONG – Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
“Already, the people that can kiss my ass are coming out of the woodwork on this record. I’ve seen a couple of reviews,” laughs Prong's Tommy Victor (told to BW’s Aaron Small in a feature story). “It never fails, it’s almost comical. It’s funny, it really is. Metallica could pretty much defecate in Pro-Tools, and it’s this bombastic success. Then somebody like Prong does something, and it’s automatically, no matter what, it’s just garbage. All I know is we busted our balls on it. And I don’t know why? You’re dealing with a genre of music that’s a sub-genre of a genre that nobody gives a fuck about in the big picture of things. Why we do this is beyond my comprehension. I’m just hardwired into this thing; I can’t exorcise that fucking demon of Prong out of my system. It’s retarded.”
Zero Days gives zero f's with a hard-hitting assault of thrashy metal. Tommy and the boys have a hit major groove since and have brought a mammoth one-two punch with 2016's X - No Absolutes and this year's Zero Days. Easy choice for the countdown and more than worthy for the #14 spot.
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)