AC/DC's Best Selling Album Inspires New Book Back In Black: An Anthology Of New Mystery Short Stories

A new book of murder mysteries inspired by the iconic AC/DC album Back In Black is set to be released on July 16, reports Consequence.

The anthology has 10 short stories based on each song title from 10 different authors, including a brand-new Jack Reacher story by Andrew Child.

The book, titled Back In Black: An Anthology Of New Mystery Short Stories, is coming out via Blackstone Publishing. It’s curated by Don Bruns as part of his “Music and Murder Mystery Series,” which has previously featured anthologies based on Michael Jackson’s Thriller and The Eagles’ Hotel California.

One of the stories, “You Shook Me All Night Long,” features the character Jack Reacher, popularized by the series of Lee Child books, as well as the Tom Cruise movies and the current Prime Video series Reacher starring Alan Ritchson. It’s written by Andrew Child, who recently took over the Jack Reacher book series from his brother Lee.

According to the publisher, "The third in the collection of the Music and Murder Mystery Series, Back in Black features one story for each song from the seminal hard rock album of the same name. This book showcases ten brilliant mystery writers at the top of their game, including Reed Farrel Coleman, Heather Graham, Tori Eldridge, Ward Larsen, and Andrew Child, among others. Chilling and unexpected, Back in Black has a mystery for everyone."

